Posted: Mon 31st Aug 2020

Education Minister announces details of independent review following Welsh A-level results fiasco

Wales’ Education Minister has announced details of an independent review which is set to be carried out in the wake of the A-level results fiasco.

Earlier this month, almost half of the country’s students saw their marks initially downgraded because of the system used to calculate results.

The Welsh Government was then forced into a U-turn after announcing the grades originally predicted by teachers would be used instead.

It followed anger from educators, students and opposition parties.


Following the reversal, Kirsty Williams MS said a review would be held to look at the situation that unfolded following the cancellation of exams due to Covid-19.

She has now revealed further details of how it will be carried out in a written statement to Senedd Members.

Ms Williams said: “At the Children, Young People and Education Committee on 18 August, I stated that I would be commissioning an independent review of events following the cancellation of this year’s exams.

“I am pleased to announce that Louise Casella has agreed to chair an independent review of the arrangements for awarding grades for the 2020 exam series.

“Louise is Director of The Open University in Wales and has extensive experience in strategic roles in the education sector in Wales.

“The review will consider key issues that have emerged from the arrangements which were put in place for this summer’s exams, and the challenges resulting from the 2020 experience.

“It is essential that lessons are learned from this year’s experience so that the review can provide recommendations and considerations for approaches for 2021.

“These recommendations will be centred on the needs of our learners and their progression, and on the continued need to maintain standards and the integrity of the education system and qualifications here in Wales.”

She added an interim review of key findings would be produced by October “given the pressing need to put measures in place for the 2021 exam series.”

It’s then expected that a final report and recommendations will follow by mid-December.



