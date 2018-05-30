Ed Sheeran filming scenes for new Danny Boyle film at Hawarden Airport today

Ed Sheeran has been shooting scenes at Hawarden Airport today for a new Danny Boyle movie.

Sheeran is believed to have a cameo role in the musical comedy and is also writing some of the music for the film.

The scenes are being shot inside and outside of a executive jet Deeside.com understands.

The Bombardier Challenger luxury plane which can carry up to 13 people has been chartered from specialist airline AirX and landed at Hawarden on Tuesday.

An Airbus spokesperson confirmed the airfield was being used today for a location shoot but did not disclose who was involved.

[Ed Sheeran and 50,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester last weekend]

Ed Sheeran, the most streamed artist on Spotify is currently in the middle of a 206 gig world tour, he played four sell out concerts at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester over the bank holiday weekend – he heads to Glasgow on Friday for a three night stint at Hampden Park.

The new film written by Richard Curtis follows a busker who wakes up to find he is the only person who can remember the Beatles.

According to the Daily Mail the film is ‘shrouded in secrecy’ but is understood to have the working title ‘All You Need is Love’ and is also being filmed in Liverpool, London and Norfolk during the summer.

The film stars former Eastenders actor Himesh Patel and Downton Abbey actress Lily James

A film crew along with Patel and Boyle were spotted filming on Tuesday in Liverpool’s Penny Lane, a large concert scene is also set to be filmed in Liverpool next week.

Ed Sheeran’s rumoured to have a cameo 👀👀

Ed Sheeran's rumoured to have a cameo 👀👀 — Sophie McCoid (@MccoidSophie) May 29, 2018

The film is expected to be released in September 2019 according to reports.

[📸 Aircraft: AirX]

[📸 Ed Sheeran: IG@Teddyphotos]