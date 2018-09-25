Economy Secretary praise for Deeside social enterprise Double Click

Cabinet Secretary for Economy Ken Skates praised a Deeside based social enterprise for its “excellent work” providing training and employment in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Mr Skates was in Shotton to launch the Flintshire Social Enterprise Partnership where he took the opportunity to meet the Double Click Print and Design team at their Rowleys Drive base.

Double Click is a social enterprise and mental health recovery work service which provides graphic design and print services while providing the opportunity for trainees to develop new skills in a nurturing environment.

Economy Secretary, Ken Skates said:

“It was a pleasure to visit Double Click and see first-hand their excellent work to provide training and employment in a nurturing and supportive environment. “his type of support is crucial in helping people who may feel excluded from the world of work to overcome their barriers to work and live more healthy and rewarding lives. Double Click’s work also reflects the goals of both our Employability Plan and Economic Action Plan in terms of equipping people with the skills they need and supporting their health and wellbeing in the work place. The visit also gave me a great opportunity to find out more about Flintshire’s Social Enterprise Partnership and its plans to further drive local economic growth through collective working. I look forward to seeing the fruits of this partnership in the months and years ahead.”

Flintshire County Council’s Leader, Councillor Aaron Shotton, said:

“It is great to be able to show the Cabinet Secretary all the wonderful work that is taking place in Flintshire and to have the opportunity to explain the purpose of the partnership and describe the activities it has planned for the social enterprise sector in Flintshire. Having the Cabinet Secretary officially launch the Partnership shows the significance Social Enterprises play in the economy of Flintshire.”

Pictured: AM Ken Skates Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport visits double click Design and Print in Shotton, pictured with Aaron Shotton – Leader of Flintshire County Council and Chief Executive Colin Everett along with Jill Smith , Lorraine Guy, Sue Davies, Mike Dodd, Rob Coles, Cllr Christine Jones, Vicki Roskams, Susie Lunt, Dave Rouch, Neil Ayling and Design and Print Manager Andy Lloyd-Jones