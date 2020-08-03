Eat Out to Help Out scheme – Here’s a map of all the restaurants taking part

Monday to Wednesday “is the new weekend” the restaurant industry declared following the launch of the UK government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme last week.

Anyone visiting a participating restaurant, café or pub on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August will receive the half price discount – keeping more money in hardworking families’ pockets and giving a vital boost to the UK’s hospitality sector.

The scheme – part of the government’s Plan for Jobs that will spur the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus – applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks, with a maximum discount per person of £10. It could save a family of four up to £40 per meal.

Tens of thousands of establishments are participating, including independent eateries and family favourites such as Pizza Express, Costa Coffee and Nando’s.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme’s number one aim is to help protect the jobs of 1.8 million chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door.

“More than 72,000 establishments will be serving discounted meals across the country, with the government paying half the bill. The industry is a vital ingredient to our economy and it’s been hit hard by coronavirus, so enjoy summer safely by showing your favourite places your support – we’ll pay half.”

We’ve found a handy map which is bang up to date with all the businesses in the UK taking part in the scheme.

You can also find a list of restaurants here which you can filter by postcode.

There is also an A-Z list of all the large chain businesses taking part in the scheme which may not be on the map: www.deeside.com/a-z-list

And for those interested in how the map was made, here’s a great blog post from the developer – https://beny23.github.io/posts/discounted_dining_finder/