Eat Out to Help Out – Flintshire businesses can start making claims against discounts

Flintshire businesses taking part in the UK government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme are now able to claim reimbursements for the discounts they have been giving to diners this week.

Outlets must wait seven days from the date of registration to make their first claim, and can only claim for scheme discounts offered on or after the date registered.

Claims can be made weekly and when signed into the service, businesses must select the periods that they are claiming for.

Across the UK more than 73,000 outlets have signed up for Eat Out to Help Out, and businesses can still register to use the scheme online at GOV.UK.

Information on making a claim is available online: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/claim-money-back-through-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme

Anyone visiting a participating restaurant, café or pub on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August will receive the half price discount – keeping more money in hardworking families’ pockets and giving a vital boost to the UK’s hospitality sector.

The scheme – part of the government’s Plan for Jobs that will spur the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus – applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks, with a maximum discount per person of £10. It could save a family of four up to £40 per meal.

Establishments taking part include independent eateries and family favourites such as Pizza Express, Costa Coffee and Nando’s.

We’ve found a handy map which is bang up to date with all the businesses in the UK taking part in the scheme.

You can also find a list of restaurants here which you can filter by postcode.

There is also an A-Z list of all the large chain businesses taking part in the scheme which may not be on the map: www.deeside.com/a-z-list

And for those interested in how the map was made, here’s a great blog post from the developer – https://beny23.github.io/posts/discounted_dining_finder/