Eastbound A494 closed from Queensferry to Deeside Industrial Estate for urgent maintenance work

The A494 Eastbound from Queensferry to Deeside Industrial Estate is currently closed for urgent maintenance work.

Traffic Wales say the planned closure is in place until 6am on Monday morning.

⛔⛔ #A494 Queensferry interchange to Deeside park eastbound will be closed tonight (15/04) between 20:00 – 06:00 for urgent maintenance works. Please see diversion below. pic.twitter.com/eCkA6wz8Mi — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) April 15, 2018

Traffic Wales have posted a diversion route which takes motorists on a tour along the westbound A494 to the A55, turning off at junction 33 for Northop – then to Flint and along the A548 over the Flintshire bridge and back onto the A494 at the A550 Deeside Interchange junction.

Of course, you could just go through Shotton, Connah’s Quay and across the bridge.