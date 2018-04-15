Eastbound A494 closed from Queensferry to Deeside Industrial Estate for urgent maintenance work

independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Published: Sunday, Apr 15th, 2018
The A494 Eastbound from Queensferry to Deeside Industrial Estate is currently closed for urgent maintenance work.

Traffic Wales say the planned closure is in place until 6am on Monday morning.

Traffic Wales have posted a diversion route which takes motorists on a tour along the westbound A494 to the A55, turning off at junction 33 for Northop – then to Flint and along the A548 over the Flintshire bridge and back onto the A494 at the A550 Deeside Interchange junction.

Of course, you could just go through Shotton, Connah’s Quay and across the bridge.

