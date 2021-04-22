Easing of some coronavirus restrictions in Wales are to be brought forward

Further changes to the coronavirus restrictions have been announced by first minister Mark Drakeford this evening.

The Welsh Government has confirmed further relaxations will be brought forward from 17 May to 3 May – including the resumption of indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults, such as exercise classes, and the re-opening of community centres.

It means Wales will have completed the move to Alert Level 3 by Monday 3 May.

From Saturday 24 April, the rule of 6 will allow for up to six people from six households to meet outdoors, not including children under 11 years of age or carers from those households.





The Welsh Government has also confirmed the relaxations that will take place on Monday 26 April.

Outdoor attractions, including outdoor swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks, will be allowed to reopen, while outdoor hospitality can also resume, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people will be able to take place and weddings receptions can begin again outdoors for up to 30 people.

Wales has the lowest coronavirus rates of the UK nations. The successful vaccine programme continues with a higher proportion of people vaccinated in Wales than other nations of the UK for both first and second doses.

Changes from Monday 3 May:

Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities being able to reopen;

People will also again be able to form extended households with one other household.

Relaxations planned for 17 May will be brought forward to the 3 May, including:

The resumption of indoor supervised activities for children;

Indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults (such as exercise classes and swimming lessons);

And the re-opening of community centres.

Mark Drakeford said: “The sacrifices we have made continue to show results.

“By us all working together and sticking to the rules, combined with our vaccination programme, mean we continue to make progress. Rates of the virus continue to fall and the public health situation is improving.”

“Due to these efforts we are able confirm more easing of the restrictions from 26 April and for early May we are again able to bring forward some of our plans. However, this progress is dependent on all of us continuing to work together to keep Wales safe.”

“At the last three-week review, I set out a forward-look of how the restrictions could continue to be lifted in the weeks ahead, if the public health situation remains stable.”

“It will be for the incoming Welsh Government to confirm these arrangements at the next three-week review, which will be held on May 13 – a week after the election.”

“It is my assessment that the hospitality sector – bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes – will be able to open indoors from May 17, together with all other tourist accommodation, indoor entertainment and attractions.”

Responding to the latest update on Coronavirus restrictions from the Welsh Government, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said,

“The collective effort of the people of Wales exemplified by the heroic vaccination rollout by our incredible NHS staff have allowed for the relaxation of restrictions.

“A Plaid Cymru government would plan for the reopening of indoor hospitality, tourist accommodation, cinemas and other entertainment venues on May 17th. To put businesses on the best possible footing our first steps in office include providing start up grants for hospitality businesses.

“Additional financial support would also be backdated to April 26th for those businesses that cannot viably trade on the basis of outdoor opening alone.