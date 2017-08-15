Drugs raid and arresting ‘wanted’ people – all in a mornings work for police in Deeside

Police officers have been busy in the Deeside area this morning making a couple of arrests, searching for a missing man and executing a drugs warrant.

Paul got in touch with us to say; “Bit of a disturbance in Sandy Lane, Garden City this morning, approximately 8 police cars and armed response 1 person arrested and looking for 2 others.”

North Wales Police have confirmed officers were searching for a missing man in the Garden City area, he wasn’t found but police did locate a man who was wanted on suspicion of robbery so was subsequently arrested.

Police also say they have executed a ‘successful’ drugs warrant in the Ewloe area, no other details were given about this operation.

The Cheshire and North Wales Police dog unit did however post a couple of updates on twitter, one relates to an operation in Ewloe the other relates more broadly to the ‘east of North Wales.’

Police dog Bruce is pictured proudly stood by at the rear of a police vehicle after “successfully tracking down a wanted make (male) in the Ewloe area this morning” the tweet says.

While police dog Otis is pictured in a tweet which says “today assisting colleagues with the execution of drugs warrants in the east of North Wales this morning.”