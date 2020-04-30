Drugs, phones and cash seized during a number of police raids in Mold

A 38 ‘strong’ team of police including Armed Alliance officers carried out a series of raids in Mold this morning, Thursday April 30.

Warrants were executed at addresses in Chester Street, St Mary’s Mews, Milford Street and Llys Bryn Eglwys as police tragted the supply of Class A and B drugs in the area.

As well as officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Police Armed Alliance – who have specialist ‘method of entry’ skills and equipment – Response officers, members of the recently formed Intercept team, specials and PCSO’s were also involved in the operation.

Officers recovered a quantity of what is believed to be Class A and Class B drugs, drugs paraphernalia, cash and a large number of phones.

Police say investigations are on-going.

Acting Inspector Geraint Richards said: “Thanks to information provided by the community we were able to execute four successful warrants this morning in Mold.

I would like to reassure residents that, regardless of the lock down, it’s still business as usual for North Wales Police when it comes to tackling crime and I’d encourage people to continue to contact us with information which we will act upon to help keep our communities safe.”

Any information about drug dealing in your area can be passed to North Wales Police by calling 101.

You can also contact police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.