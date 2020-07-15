Driving lessons set to restart in Wales from end of July

The Welsh Government has confirmed driving lessons will be able to take place in Wales from 27 July.

Theory tests will restart on Monday 3 August, along with vocational, motorcycle, car and trailer tests, and tractor driving tests.

Driving tests will start from Monday 17 August, as well as the restarting of driving instructor testing and standards checks.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will update guidance shortly to facilitate the safe return.





Ken Skates, Minister for Economy and Transport, said:

“Driving lessons and tests are vital in helping people get to work and visit loved ones, and provide the skills for a lifetime of safe driving.

“As Wales recovers from COVID-19 we can now open-up our services to help get the country moving again and I am very pleased to announce the restart of driving lessons and tests in a Covid secure way.”

DVSA Chief Executive Gareth Llewellyn said:

“It has been vital that lessons and tests only resume when safe to do so and in line with the Welsh Government’s advice.

“We know this has been a tough time for the whole country including learners and driving instructors but I am pleased to announce the restart of lessons and tests in Wales.

“Tests for critical workers have continued during the lockdown and I would like to thank all those instructors and examiners who have continued to work to help deliver tests for those who have done so much to help us during this terrible pandemic.”