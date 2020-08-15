Drivers who ignore Snowdonia parking restrictions could be hit with £150 recovery fee, police warn

Drivers who ignore parking restrictions in Snowdonia run the risk of having to pay a £150 recovery fee, police have warned.

Enforcement is set to continue on the A5 at Dyffryn Ogwen this weekend with police, Traffic Wales and Gwynedd Council joining together to make sure people park responsibly.

Those caught parking dangerously could have their vehicles towed and be required to pay for the cost of getting it back.

Officers said: “We all want everyone to remain safe whilst enjoying all that the area has to offer.





“Do not park on double yellow lines or on the pavements. Please be responsible – police should not be needed to reinforce common sense.