Drivers who ignore Snowdonia parking restrictions could be hit with £150 recovery fee, police warn
Drivers who ignore parking restrictions in Snowdonia run the risk of having to pay a £150 recovery fee, police have warned.
Enforcement is set to continue on the A5 at Dyffryn Ogwen this weekend with police, Traffic Wales and Gwynedd Council joining together to make sure people park responsibly.
Those caught parking dangerously could have their vehicles towed and be required to pay for the cost of getting it back.
Officers said: “We all want everyone to remain safe whilst enjoying all that the area has to offer.
“Do not park on double yellow lines or on the pavements. Please be responsible – police should not be needed to reinforce common sense.
“If you ignore the signage please be aware that if your vehicle is towed the cost to recover it will be £150.
“If not collected by 5pm on the Saturday it will be kept until Monday with an additional cost of £25 per day.
“Wherever you visit please park safely, park responsibly and park legally. Use park and ride facilities as well as public transport where you can.
“Covid-19 remains a real threat to our communities, so if distancing isn’t possible when out and about, please reconsider whether you can go elsewhere or go back another time.”
