Road users are being advised that the M56 around J10, 11 & 12 Runcorn will be congested

Motorists are being advised traffic is likely to be busy around the M56 and M6 over the bank holiday weekend with up to 60,000 dance music lovers head to the annual Creamfields festival in Daresbury.

Creamfields 2017 features 4 days of events – running between 2pm on Thursday 24 August through to 11pm on Sunday 27 August.

Anyone thinking of driving to the annual bank holiday festival is advised to plan their journey and leave plenty of time to get to the festival site on Daresbury Estate near Runcorn, just off junction 11 of the M56.

Extra police and Highways England traffic officers will be deployed around junction 11 of the M56 at Daresbury to deter festival goers from walking on the motorway – an issue in previous festivals particularly at the end of the event.

Car parks to the site will open at noon today, Thursday, August 24 and close at 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday (29 August).

Chris Chadwick, Highways England’s Events Planning Manager, said:

We will be doing all we can to manage traffic around the event and keep drivers on the move – festival goers and other drivers can help themselves by planning their journeys and keeping themselves up to date with traffic information. We would like to remind everyone that the motorway is no place for pedestrians. It is dangerous and illegal to walk along the motorway, and having pedestrians on the network can cause delays for legitimate motorway users. Drivers wanting to pick people up should use the dedicated collection points off the motorway network which will be clearly signed.

This year, with Mersey Gateway continuing, drivers are being advised not to use the M62 to get to the event. Event-goers will be directed to use junction 11 of the M56.

Meanwhile, other road users are being advised that the M56 around junctions 10, 11 and 12 around Runcorn is likely to be busy at key times of the weekend. The M56 interchange with the M6 is also likely to experience higher volumes of traffic.

Electronic signs along the M6, M56 and M62 are being used to give advance warning about the event.

Highways England is advising motorway users to check the latest travel information before setting out as well as listening for radio traffic alerts and heeding electronic signs once they are on the move.

Dedicated travel information for those attending the event is available at the Creamfields website.

Image: Anthony Mooney/ urbanistauk