Drivers planning 13m trips to see friends and family this Christmas – but a fifth won’t be travelling because of Covid

Drivers are collectively planning around 13m separate trips by car to see family and friends during the coronavirus ‘travel window’ between 23 and 27 December,

However research by the RAC suggests a fifth (22%) don’t expect to make any such journeys this year because of the virus.

According to the research 3.1m journeys look likely to take place on the first day travel restrictions are eased in Wales, England and Scotland on Wednesday 23 December.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are predicted to see 2.8m and 2.5m trips respectively, around the same number as are traditionally planned for these days based on an analysis of RAC data over the last five years.





A further 2.1m expect to travel between 23 and 27 December but aren’t sure on which days yet.

The research, which was conducted after it was announced that family and friends would be allowed to meet up in person over a limited number of days by forming a three-household bubble.

The RAC data shows how just how pronounced the effect of the pandemic might be on travel habits this Christmas with nearly three-in-10 (28%) fewer drivers saying they are planning to use major roads to visit friends or family this year compared to last.

In total, more than half (57%) aren’t planning on visiting friends or family by car at all, of which 22% cite concerns about coronavirus, with the remainder (35%) saying it is for other reasons.

The ‘coronavirus effect’ is most evident after Christmas Day when traffic is expected to tail off drastically – with drivers only planning an estimated 1.6m trips on Boxing Day, which is in stark contrast to previous years when there are usually 4.5m journeys. On Sunday 27 December just 933,000 trips are planned.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: