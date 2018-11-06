New Street in Mold reopens following earlier collison

Update: New Street in Mold has reopened following the earlier collison.

Earlier Report: Police are asking motorists to avoid New Street in Mold this afternoon as emergency services deal with a collision.

The incident is understood to have happened new to the Ruthin Castle Pub and involves a car and a cyclist.

A spokesperson for Wales Ambulance Service said:

“We were called on Tuesday (6 November 2018) at approximately 1pm to reports of a road traffic collision on New Street, Mold. We responded an Emergency Ambulance.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘A5119 blocked and slow traffic due to accident on New Street both ways at The Ruthin Castle. Police in attendance.’

In an update on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire police tweeted:

‘Motorists are asked to avoid New Street in #Mold #Flintshire as we deal with a road traffic collision. Please take an alternative route. We will keep you updated.’