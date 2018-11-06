   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New Street in Mold reopens following earlier collison

Published: Tuesday, Nov 6th, 2018
Share:

Update: New Street in Mold has reopened following the earlier collison.

Earlier Report: Police are asking motorists to avoid New Street in Mold this afternoon as emergency services deal with a collision.

The incident is understood to have happened new to the Ruthin Castle Pub and involves a car and a cyclist.

A spokesperson for Wales Ambulance Service said:

“We were called on Tuesday (6 November 2018) at approximately 1pm to reports of a road traffic collision on New Street, Mold. We responded an Emergency Ambulance.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘A5119 blocked and slow traffic due to accident on New Street both ways at The Ruthin Castle. Police in attendance.’

In an update on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire police tweeted:

Motorists are asked to avoid New Street in #Mold #Flintshire as we deal with a road traffic collision. Please take an alternative route. We will keep you updated.’

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Festive cheer for Buckley retailers as parking charges set to be axed over Christmas.

Chester man wanted on a prison licence recall

Coca Cola’s Christmas decorated HGV to park on Asda Queensferry car park this December

Man arrested another airlifted to hospital following this morning’s collision on Lache Lane in Chester

Welsh Government to launch consultation on third party puppy sales

Plans for affordable housing on site of social club which was focal point for Jade Jones celebrations

Plans to upgrade Flintshire caravan park would boost local economy

Plans for 26 static caravans next to Pennant Park Golf Club backed for approval

The A494 in Mold has reopened following earlier collision

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn