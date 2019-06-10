Drivers asked to avoid A5104 in Treuddyn due to a collision

Update: Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A5104 near Treuddyn this evening.

The collision, involving a white Ford van and a black Volvo, happened at about 5.40pm. Seven people are reported to have been seriously injured in the collision. Sgt Jason Diamond, said: “The collision resulted in seven people being taken to Wrexham Maelor and Stoke University Hospital this evening with injuries which are described as serious. “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles to come forward.” Contact police on 101 quoting reference X080539. Alternatively use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

First report: Drivers are being asked to avoid the A5104 near Treuddyn this evening following a collision.

In a post on social media, a North Wales Police spokesperson stated:

“A 5104 RTC junction with unclassified road to Treuddyn. Emergency services are on scene dealing with a 2 vehicle collision.

Road Closure and Diversions are in place Please avoid the area.”

An air ambulance has landed close to the scene, it arrived from the Wales Air Ambulance base in Llanelli just before 7.50pm.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“A5104 Corwen Road both ways closed, very slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved from Ffordd-Y-Rhos to Ffordd-Llanarmon. Affecting traffic travelling between Corwen and Buckley.”