Driver of this car ‘somehow managed to walk away’ after rolling 100ft down a hillside near Mold

Police have said the driver of a Land Rover was very lucky to walk away from their car with just cuts and bruises after rolling it 100ft down a hillside near Mold.

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team shared a picture of the car on social media.

The driver lost control of the vehicle whilst “trespassing on private land” overnight, police located the driver “safe and well” at home.

A police spokesperson said:





“A very lucky driver who somehow managed to walk away from this.

The car had rolled over 100 feet down a hillside after the driver lost control whilst trespassing on private land overnight in the Mold area.

A cut and bruised driver located safe and well at home.”