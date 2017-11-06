Driver looking for Good Samaritan called Dave who helped following a crash near Airbus factory

A woman from Sealand wants to thank a ‘Good Samaritan’ who helped her after the car she was driving ended up in a ditch on the B5129 in Saltney Ferry.

Suki the driver of the car, lost control on a tight bend of the B5129 close to the runway at the back of the Airbus factory just before 4pm on Sunday.

She now wants to get in touch with a man called Dave who was driving a red car and heading towards Sandycroft, he stopped at the scene to offer assistance following the crash.

Dave stayed with Suki until paramedics arrived at the scene, he also gave her his MITIE SECURITY work coat to keep her warm.

Suki didn’t get a chance to thank Dave who was with his wife before they left the scene, she now would like to get in touch and also arrange to get the coat back to Dave, she said;

“They were a great help and have really put my in faith in humankind. I can’t thank them enough.”

If you know who Dave is you can make contact via News@Deeside.com and we will forward on your details.