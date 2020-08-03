Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Aug 2020

Updated: Mon 3rd Aug

Driver from Cork remains in custody following crash in Shotton on Sunday

Police have said a man from Ireland remains in custody after being arrested on Sunday morning following a crash in Shotton.

The man was driving of a BMW which left a trail of destruction after hitting railings at high speed on both sides of Chester Road West just after 7am. 

The badly damaged car came to rest near Iceland Foods, a wheel from the BMW was seen around 50 metres away outside the Clwyd Hotel.

Debris from the car and the guardrail was strewn across the road and a large section of the pathway following the crash.


The 25-year-old from Cork was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test and dangerous driving.

[A wheel from the car can be seen outside the Clwyd Hotel, around 50 -60 metres from where the car ended up] 

Police said they also made a number of drug drive arrested in Flintshire over the weekend.

Arrests were made in Connah’s Quay, the A55 at Bretton and Northop.

If you suspect someone is driving while unfit to do so, report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Top photo: Dean Moloney



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
