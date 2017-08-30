Driver fined nearly £800 by Flintshire Magistrates after crossing white lines over 11 times

A 48 year old man has been fined nearly £800 and given six points on his license after being convicted of driving without due care and attention.

North Wales Police launched an investigation after Phillip Boyes of Penrhos Road in Bangor, was filmed by police in an unmarked police car crossing solid white lines over 11 times into the oncoming lane.

Video footage released by police shows the officer’s car reaching speeds of up to 96mph as they kept up with Boyes who was driving along the A5 near Ogwen in July.

Boyes was fined a total of £764 and was given 6 points on his licence by Magistrates’ in Mold.

Investigating officer Gerallt Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“Boyes’s driving clearly fell well below the standard of a careful and competent driver, and his actions of crossing solid white lines – of which he did on at least 11 occasions, could have had dire consequences.

“Driving such as this will not be tolerated. The A5 is a busy road and is very popular with cyclists and motorcyclists and it was only by sheer good fortune that in this case, Boyes’s driving did not cause a serious collision.”

The chairman of the bench, Mr Bull stated: “You were clearly aware of the severity of these offences.”

PC Williams added: “We are releasing footage of this incident in the hope that others take notice that practices such as crossing solid white lines are extremely dangerous, and these offences will be investigated by North Wales Police.”