Driver dies following a collision with an HGV on A55 near Chester

A driver sadly died following a collision with an HGV in an A55 lay by near Chester.

A closure on the westbound carriageway is expected to be in place for a ‘number of hours’ from Vicars Cross to the Posthouse junction police have said.

Police have issued this statement:

“At around 6.25am today, Tuesday 12 November, officers were called to reports of a collision on the A55 westbound, near to the junction of the A483 Wrexham Road.

Officers attended the scene and found that a silver Land Rover had collided with a HGV in a layby at the side of the road. Sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers. Enquiries in relation to the cause of the collision are ongoing and as a result a full closure is currently in place on the A55 westbound from the Vicars Cross junction. The closure is expected to remain in place for a number of hours, motorists are advised to avoid the area, traffic news will confirm when the road is re-opened. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 562976 or visit https://www.cheshire.police. uk/contact/general-enquiries .” Dashcam footage can be submitted online at https://cheshireconstabulary. egressforms.com .

A55 – view from the Posthouse roundabout looking east – westbound is closed following a fatal RTC [Chris Bentley 📷] https://t.co/Vd6lhs7biq pic.twitter.com/W9HfafqcLo — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) November 12, 2019

Latest traffic report for the area states:

A55 closed and long delays due to accident, two cars involved Westbound from J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).

Congestion to J11 (M56 interchange) causing queues on the M53 Southbound.

This is also affecting all routes heading through Chester. At 08:00 the road was closed following a collision located just after J39. Due to J39 being a resticted junction the closure is extended.

This is affecting traffic heading towards the Wales border.