Driver arrested following ‘positive breath test’ after car rolls on roof in Chester

Published: Friday, Sep 6th, 2019
Police say the driver of a car which overturned in Chester this evening has been arrested after failing a breath test.

The car, understood to be a Nissan overturned at the Mecca Bingo roundabout in the City Centre.

Emergency services including fire, police and paramedics have been in attendance at the incident which happened between 9 and 9.30pm.

Cheshire Police have said:  

“One vehicle Collision bingo roundabout. Driver arrested following a positive breath test. Traffic grid locked initially which police have now cleared. Rd still closed at present due to fire using foam and fuel leak”

Picture – Chester Police..

