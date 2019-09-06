Driver arrested following ‘positive breath test’ after car rolls on roof in Chester

Police say the driver of a car which overturned in Chester this evening has been arrested after failing a breath test.

The car, understood to be a Nissan overturned at the Mecca Bingo roundabout in the City Centre.

Emergency services including fire, police and paramedics have been in attendance at the incident which happened between 9 and 9.30pm.

Cheshire Police have said:

“One vehicle Collision bingo roundabout. Driver arrested following a positive breath test. Traffic grid locked initially which police have now cleared. Rd still closed at present due to fire using foam and fuel leak”

One vehicle Collision bingo roundabout. Driver arrested following a positive breath test. Traffic grid locked initially which police have now cleared. Rd still closed at present due to fire using foam and fuel leak pic.twitter.com/W5p8LNYe13 — Chester Police (@PoliceChester) September 6, 2019

Incident just happened in the Mecca bingo roundabout. 5 police cars are at the scene a traffic is being diverted. Collision seems to be on the exit road by the new bus terminal ….fire truck now present also @Dee1063 @CheshireLive @ShitChester @chestertweetsuk pic.twitter.com/sCuGcd5wmZ — Harriet Kinsey (@harrietreed87) September 6, 2019

Picture – Chester Police..