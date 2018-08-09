Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine in Shotton

A driver was arrested on Wednesday after testing positive for cocaine.

Police said the a 39 year old man was initially stopped along Chester Road West for alleged speeding just after 1.30pm yesterday,

A roadside drugs wipe test indicated a positive reading for cocaine police said.

Officers are now awaiting results of further tests.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the North Wales Roads Police Unit tweeted:

“Member of the team make yet another drug drive arrest.

A 39-yr-old man now has an anxious wait for further test results after being arrested in Shotton yesterday after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside (he was initially stopped for driving at excess speed.”

