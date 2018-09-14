News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Drink driver pulled over by ‘eagle-eyed officers’ in Flintshire after leaving pub car park and driving over the curb

Published: Friday, Sep 14th, 2018
Police say a 39-yr-old woman has been charged with drink driving after being arrested during the early hours of today.

Officers from the North Wales Roads Policing Unit spotted the woman leaving a pub car park in Penyffordd.

Their suspicions were raised after she drove over a curb, an update on the road policing twitter account says:

“A 39-yr-old woman has been charged with after being arrested during the early hours of today. She was spotted by one of our eagle-eyed officers who saw her leave a pub car park in . She drove over a curb which made the officer suspicious

