Drink driver pulled over by ‘eagle-eyed officers’ in Flintshire after leaving pub car park and driving over the curb

Police say a 39-yr-old woman has been charged with drink driving after being arrested during the early hours of today.

Officers from the North Wales Roads Policing Unit spotted the woman leaving a pub car park in Penyffordd.

Their suspicions were raised after she drove over a curb, an update on the road policing twitter account says:

“A 39-yr-old woman has been charged with # drinkdriving after being arrested during the early hours of today. She was spotted by one of our eagle-eyed officers who saw her leave a pub car park in # Penyffordd. She drove over a curb which made the officer suspicious # SeeYouInCourt”