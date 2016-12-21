Over a dozen charities receive funds from Deeside firefighters bonfire night

Local charities came together at Deeside Fire Station on Monday night to receive a total of £2400.00, raised during the annual bonfire and fireworks display on the 5th of November 2016.

Simon Smith, Chief Fire Officer for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was present to present the cheques to representatives of the various charities.

Charities who received the donations included

DAFFODILS

Eye 2 Eye

Olivia Funnel

CLIC Sargent

Macmillan Cancer care

Plymouth Street Friday Club

Shotton Embroidery

Shotton Community Association

Ewloe over 50s forum

Manley Court Tenants Association

St John’s Ambulance

Deeside Roundtable

Parkinsons UK

1st Shotton Brownies

The Fire Fighters Charity.

Ian Werner, Watch Manager, Green Watch and one of the organisers of the event, said:

“The turn out for this year’s fireworks display was great and I would like to thank each and every person attending for making it possible for us to donate to these worthy charities.

“It was a pleasure to see the charities receiving their cheques from Simon Smith, our Chief Fire Officer. I would like to thank all the representatives for coming along to receive the donations.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who helped with the organisation of the event and during the display, especially North Wales Police and Flintshire County Council.

We are proud to be working with the residents of North Wales to keep them as safe as possible, and seeing the money going back into the community makes all the organisation and hard work worthwhile.”