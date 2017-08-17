New funding package secured from bank and 25 new homes announced for Northop Hall

Double delight for Deeside based house builder as they look to boost turnover to £100m

A Deeside-based house builder has secured an eight-figure funding package from Lloyds Bank as the firm looks to boost turnover to more than £100m in the next three to five years.

Over the past two years the company has experienced significant growth, completing a number of developments across North Wales, Cheshire and Lancashire and moving into a state of the art HQ in Ewloe.

The funding package provided by Lloyds Bank will hand the company the working capital required to continue to grow over the next five years.

Mathew Anwyl, housing managing director at Anwyl Homes, said:

“We’ve been developing homes for more than 80 years, creating a range of unique properties that are ideally suited to the needs of our customers.

The company is going through an exciting period of growth, and we’ll be building 350 new homes for the financial year July 2017 to June 2018.

“We’ve worked with Lloyds Bank for more than 70 years and during this time the relationship team has been a vital support.

Not only have they provided the funding that we’ve needed to grow, but also the honest and tailored guidance that has helped us to navigate challenges and to thrive.”

25 new homes for Parc St Mary’s development in Northop Hall

The company has also announced today it is set to build a further 25 houses at the Parc St Mary’s development in Northop Hall.

Anwyl confirmed it has secured planning permission to build an additional 25 homes on a 1.9 acre piece of land which borders an existing development in Northop Hall.

The new phase will comprise a mix of two three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached houses.

As part of the planning agreement, Anwyl Homes will make a number of Section 106 contributions that will have direct benefit to the local community.

£73,876 will be donated to Hawarden High School to help with the cost of new hard standing for the games area and tennis courts.

£27,500 will be provided to cover the cost of a multi-use games area at Llys Ben Recreation Ground.

£46,250 towards off-site Great Crested Newt migration measures.

Mathew Anwyl, said:

“We’re delighted to have secured permission for more homes at Parc St Mary’s. Offering a delightful semi-rural lifestyle in the highly sought after village of Northop Hall, yet within easy reach of the A55 for commuting, it’s a superb location and one of the many reasons why the previous phases sold well.”

Construction is due to start on site in September.