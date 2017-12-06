Deeside based house builder achieves record financial results

Deeside based Housebuilder Anwyl Homes has achieved record financial results for the year ending June 2017, and is reporting a record number of completions in the first quarter of its new financial year.

Turnover has increased by 65% to reach a record £53million at the housing division of the Flintshire-headquartered construction and development group, with the company completing the build and sale of 240 high quality new homes in the North West, North Wales and Cheshire regions to year ending June 2017.

Anwyl Homes has also made a strong start to the current financial year, with more than 100 homes handed over to customers in the first three months (July to September) of this year and the Group forecasting turnover to exceed £100million.

The housebuilder aims to grow the business by an additional 40%, building 340 new homes in the year ending June 2018, with the ultimate aim of building in excess of 750 new homes each year within three years.

Recent land acquisitions with sales values of circa £160million will help facilitate the growth. Anwyl has also employed an additional 20 new starters and launched a dedicated Lancashire division to further help drive the business forward.

Housing director Mathew Anwyl commented:

“Recent success is a culmination of the hard work that has been done by the team as a whole to grow the business over the last few years. We are now in a great position to achieve our longer term aims which include delivering 400 homes out of our Ewloe office and 350 homes out of our Lancashire office annually in the next three to five years.

“The supply of good quality land in areas where people genuinely want to live will be vital in meeting these goals and we have made several new land acquisitions in new geographical areas, such as Lancashire and Shropshire, while extending our landbank in Cheshire and North Wales. Our new Lancashire division will be on site in January 2018 and is set to make a strong contribution to this year’s financial target.”

Anwyl Homes has grown to become one of the North West’s fastest growing housebuilding companies. The business is part of the family-run Anwyl Group which has three divisions, Anwyl Homes, Anwyl Construction and Anwyl Land and is headquartered at St David’s Park in Ewloe.