Doorstep scammers dupe OAP into believing neighbour has coronavirus then ransacks house

North Wales Police are warning people about a new coronavirus related scam officers have been alerted targeting elderly people in Flintshire.

Police say criminals have called at properties, told the elderly occupant that their neighbour has COVID-19.

The householder is asked to go and get a cloth with Dettol on it.

The criminals have then followed them in and ransacked the house and stolen items.

@DeesideDotCom @wrexham

NEW SCAM

Criminals have called at properties, told the elderly occupant that their neighbour has #Covid , asked them to go and get a cloth with Dettol on it.They have followed them in, ransacked the house, stolen items

Don’t answer the door to strangers pic.twitter.com/jHGVgovbyP — Diogelwch Cymunedol Y Dwyrain / Com Safety East (@NWPComSafEast) April 8, 2020

Advice on doorstep scams:

Doorstep scams take place when someone comes to your door and tries to scam you out of your money or tries to gain access to your home.

Doorstep scammers aren’t always pushy and persuasive, they may seem polite or friendly.

So if you’re not expecting someone it’s important to be vigilant when you answer the door, especially if you live on your own.

It can be very easy to fall victim to a scam, but you can be scam savvy if you know what to look out for.

If someone does come to the door, it’s important to remember the following: