Doorstep scammers dupe OAP into believing neighbour has coronavirus then ransacks house
North Wales Police are warning people about a new coronavirus related scam officers have been alerted targeting elderly people in Flintshire.
Police say criminals have called at properties, told the elderly occupant that their neighbour has COVID-19.
The householder is asked to go and get a cloth with Dettol on it.
The criminals have then followed them in and ransacked the house and stolen items.
Advice on doorstep scams:
Doorstep scams take place when someone comes to your door and tries to scam you out of your money or tries to gain access to your home.
Doorstep scammers aren’t always pushy and persuasive, they may seem polite or friendly.
So if you’re not expecting someone it’s important to be vigilant when you answer the door, especially if you live on your own.
It can be very easy to fall victim to a scam, but you can be scam savvy if you know what to look out for.
If someone does come to the door, it’s important to remember the following:
- Only let someone in if you’re expecting them or they’re a trusted friend, family member or professional. Don’t feel embarrassed about turning someone away.
- Don’t feel pressured. Don’t agree to sign a contract or hand over money at the door. Think about it and talk to someone you trust.
- Check their credentials. You should always check someone’s credentials – a genuine person won’t mind. You can phone the company they represent or check online, but never used contact details they give you.
- Don’t share your PIN. Never disclose your PIN number or let anyone persuade you to hand over your bank card or withdraw cash.
- Call the police. Call the police non-emergency number 101 if you’re not in immediate danger but want to report an incident. But call 999 if you feel threatened or in danger.
