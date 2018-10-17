News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Don’t be alarmed if you see a police convoy speeding past

Published: Wednesday, Oct 17th, 2018
If you are on the roads today you may see mysterious convoys with police escorts zipping around.

There are no VIP visits, nor emergency transfers taking place, rather it is officers from the North Wales Police Driving School based at Police HQ in Colwyn Bay doing some real-world training.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“Following a few calls to our Press Office we’d just like to confirm that our Driving School have a convoy course running at the moment, so please don’t be alarmed if you see a convoy of police cars and motorbikes travelling through a town or village near you.”

 

 

