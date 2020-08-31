Dog rescued by Rhyl lifeboat team after swimming too far out to sea to catch seagulls

A dog has been rescued by a lifeboat team in Rhyl after swimming too far out to sea whilst trying to catch seagulls.

The crew was called out at around 9am this morning after the owner dialled 999 to say his dog had swam off and was not turning back.

He said he was considering entering the water to try and rescue his pet.

The lifeboat was launched within eleven minutes of the call, together with the volunteers from the Rhyl Coastguard rescue team.





The dog was initially believed to be just off the old Sun Centre site to the east of the lifeboat station at Rhyl, but the owner updated the coastguard that it was actually off the new SC2 site to the west.

The lifeboat turned round and sped to the scene, directed by the coxswain at the boathouse over the station radio.

The dog was soon located, brought onboard the lifeboat, and returned to his grateful owner.