Dog day care business near Flint plans to triple number of animals it can look after

A dog day care business near Flint is looking to triple the number of animals it can look after.

Meadow View Doggy Daycare in Oakenholt currently has a year-long waiting list, with 21 dog owners on standby for places for their pets.

As a result, the owners of the business are looking to increase how many animals they can cater for from 20 to 60.

A planning application submitted to Flintshire Council shows it would result in the creation of a new day care building, a portable cabin for use as a site office and four kennels for rescue dogs.

Similar proposals were previously knocked back by the local authority amid concerns about the amount of noise it would cause.

However, the owners have argued it would cause less disruption than the so-called “Red Route” after the Welsh Government proposed to build a relief road for the A55 only a short distance away.

In a post on Facebook, they called for people to show their support for the application.

They said: “It would be a great help for the planners to know people are behind us.

“We are also going to drop our kennel block from the plans.

“Unfortunately, this means we will only retain the two kennels we currently have for our customers to use but reduces the chance of overnight noise from the site so may be treated more favourably.

“We will also now be mentioning the red route in our application as we are amazed that planners can back a dual carriageway a short way down the lane but not a few extra dogs in an established dog business.”

In a separate post, they added: “Unfortunately unless we get our planning permission the current estimated wait time for a space in daycare if you make an enquiry today is one year.”

Comments are being invited on the proposals via the council’s website.

Planners are expected to make a decision on the application at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).