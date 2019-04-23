News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Does your voluntary or community organisation need support with a National Lottery Community Funding bid?

Published: Tuesday, Apr 23rd, 2019
National Lottery Awards for All Wales offer funding from £300 to £10,000 to support what matters to people and communities.

You can apply if your organisation is a: voluntary or community organisation / registered charity / constituted group or club / not-for-profit company or Community Interest Company / social enterprise / school / statutory body (including town, parish and community council)

A number of appointments are available with an adviser from the National Lottery Community Fund on Weds 24th April in Mold for support with Awards for All grant applications.

A spokesperson or Flintshire Local Voluntary Council said:

“This is an ideal opportunity for groups who have had an application turned down, to learn some tips and get good advice to improve chances of success, should they wish to try again. First time applicants would also benefit from tips on submitting a good application.”

The Awards for All programme gives grants between £300 and £10,000 for fund projects/activities that meet one or more of the following outcomes:

• Bring people together and build strong relationships in and across communities.

• Improve the places and spaces that matter to communities.

• Enable more people to fulfil their potential by working to address issues at the earliest possible stage.

Appointments are in Corlan, Mold Business Park, Wrexham Road, Mold CH7 1XP, on Weds 24th April

To get an Awards for All appointment, contact Heather Hicks, FLVC Funding Officer on 01352 744004 or Heather.hicks@flvc.org.uk

For further information visit the Big Lottery Fund website

 

