Disruption to Arriva Trains services towards Llandudno Junction due to a points failure

Arriva Trains Wales say that a fault with signalling system between Flint and Prestatyn trains means trains are running at reduced speed on the line towards Llandudno Junction.

Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised, disruption is expected until around 5pm.

Network Rail report that the fault means trains will “stop out-of-course and run slowly through the Talacre area.”

Network Rail technicians are expected on site after 4:30pm and there is no estimate is yet available for a return to normal train running.”

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation – keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.