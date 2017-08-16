Train services back to normal through Shotton to Wrexham following earlier bridge strike

Update at 2.20pm

The National Rail website has confirmed trains are now running normally through Shotton to Wrexham and Bidston following the earlier bridge strike near Penyffordd.

Previous Reports:

Trains from Shotton to Wrexham and Bidston are being disrupted after a vehicle hit a bridge between Penymynydd and Padeswood.

Network Rail say engineers have assessed the bridge and have reopened all line.

The National Rail website says:

‘A road vehicle had collided with a bridge between Buckley and Penyfford, closing all lines.

Lines have now been reopened between Shotton and Wrexham General. Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 15:30.’

The latest travel report for the area says:

“Reports of heavy traffic due to bridge struck by vehicle on A5118 both ways near Padeswood Drive. Near to Bannel Golf Range.”

Check before you travel:

