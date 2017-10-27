Disruption to train services between Shotton and Wrexham due to a vehicle hitting a bridge

There’s disruption to train services between Shotton and Wrexham after a skip lorry hit the rail bridge in Cefn-Y-Bedd.
A spokesperson for Network Rail has said;
“A skip lorry has hit the bridge so trains currently are not running out of Wrexham until it has been inspected.
Our engineers are expected on site in the next 15 minutes (12.20pm) or so to carry out the inspection and see if any damage has been caused.”
Arriva Trains Website says:
‘Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Shotton High Level and Wrexham General all lines are closed. Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected until 13:00 27/10.’