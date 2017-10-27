Disruption to train services between Shotton and Wrexham due to a vehicle hitting a bridge

There’s disruption to train services between Shotton and Wrexham after a skip lorry hit the rail bridge in Cefn-Y-Bedd.

A spokesperson for Network Rail has said;

“A skip lorry has hit the bridge so trains currently are not running out of Wrexham until it has been inspected.

Our engineers are expected on site in the next 15 minutes (12.20pm) or so to carry out the inspection and see if any damage has been caused.”

Arriva Trains Website says:

‘Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Shotton High Level and Wrexham General all lines are closed. Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected until 13:00 27/10.’

Additional Information

1230 Wrexham Ctl – Bidston and 1332 Bidston – Wrexham are replaced by road transport supplied by Pat’s Coaches.

Network Rail estimate staff on site 12.20. If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/co ntactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

Network Rail launched new bridge strike awareness campaign yesterday.