News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Disruption on the Wrexham to Bidston due to a fault with a train

Published: Tuesday, Nov 12th, 2019
Share:

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said the 1.30 Wrexham to Bidston train has been cancelled due to a fault.

It means passengers in Shotton waiting for the 2pm train will now have to catch a bus which TfW says it is arranging.  

The reverse journey, the 2:32 from Bidston the Wrexham – which also calls at Shotton – has also been cancelled. 

TfW’s website states:

13:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 14:30 will be cancelled.

This is due to a fault on this train.

Replacement Road transport is being Sourced.

1 x bus 1330 Wrexham Ctl all stations to Bidston

1 x bus 1432 Bidston all stations to Wrexham Ctl.

The website goes onto say;

‘We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.  Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.’

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Company fined following pollution incidents in Wepre and Alltami brooks

Boris Johnson’s claim an extra 62 police officers will be on the streets of Deeside is “misleading in the extreme” says police boss

American fighter plane which crashed off North Wales coast in 1942 becomes first military aircraft crash site to be given protected status

Delays on the M56 Eastbound following a collision near the Runcorn exit

Driver dies following a collision with an HGV on A55 near Chester

Met Office weather warning for strong winds in Flintshire this morning

E-cigarettes most common tool for quitting smoking in Wales according to new figures published by Welsh Government.

Plans put forward for extension to Hope cemetery with burial spaces running low

Man arrested in Ewloe on suspicion of drug driving hours after being arrested for same offence in Bangor


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn