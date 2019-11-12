Disruption on the Wrexham to Bidston due to a fault with a train

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said the 1.30 Wrexham to Bidston train has been cancelled due to a fault.
It means passengers in Shotton waiting for the 2pm train will now have to catch a bus which TfW says it is arranging.
The reverse journey, the 2:32 from Bidston the Wrexham – which also calls at Shotton – has also been cancelled.
TfW’s website states:
13:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 14:30 will be cancelled.
This is due to a fault on this train.
Replacement Road transport is being Sourced.
1 x bus 1330 Wrexham Ctl all stations to Bidston
1 x bus 1432 Bidston all stations to Wrexham Ctl.
The website goes onto say;
‘We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.
If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim.
For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-co