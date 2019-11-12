Disruption on the Wrexham to Bidston due to a fault with a train

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said the 1.30 Wrexham to Bidston train has been cancelled due to a fault.

It means passengers in Shotton waiting for the 2pm train will now have to catch a bus which TfW says it is arranging.

The reverse journey, the 2:32 from Bidston the Wrexham – which also calls at Shotton – has also been cancelled.

TfW’s website states:

13:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 14:30 will be cancelled.

This is due to a fault on this train.

Replacement Road transport is being Sourced.

1 x bus 1330 Wrexham Ctl all stations to Bidston

1 x bus 1432 Bidston all stations to Wrexham Ctl.

The website goes onto say;

‘We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim.