Disruption expected on A494 due to emergency repairs at Aston Hill

Traffic Wales is warning of disruption on the A494 this afternoon.

One lane of the eastbound carriageway at Aston Hill will be closed from 5pm today for emergency repairs.

Welsh Water is carrying out work on a ‘strategic water main’ under the carriageway.

The carriageway is expected to be back open by 8am on Friday.





A traffic report states: “ Emergency repairs by Dwr Cymru to a strategic water main located under the A494 (T) at Aston Hill using Eastbound Lane 1 Closure. Works will commence at 17:00 and continue overnight.

Major disruption is anticipated and traffic should avoid the area if possible.”