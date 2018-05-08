independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Digging Deeside community group hopeful allotment security will be beefed up following latest act of ‘mindless vandalism’

Published: Tuesday, May 8th, 2018
A greenhouse belonging to community group “Digging Deeside” has once again been damaged by “mindless vandals.”

In the latest incident which happened over the weekend, several panes of glass have been smashed on the group’s greenhouse.

Digging Deeside is a community-based project which enables vulnerable and isolated people to socialise in a safe place while learning basic gardening skills, an update posted this morning on their Facebook page says:

“Our group is really gutted and upset that mindless vandals have targeted the allotments again and our greenhouse has had lots of glass smashed.”

The group, along with other allotment holders, have been hit by a number of vandalism attacks and thefts over the past couple years.

Sarah Way, Project Co-ordinator said “Absolutely disgusted that this mindless vandalism has happened again at Mill Lane Allotments in Connah’s Quay.

We are hopeful that Connah’s Quay Town Council will install CCTV and secure fencing to help stop these incidents.

Last summer we had many incidents from theft to vandalism.

Our project Digging Deeside supports vulnerable adults and gets many referrals from different organisations throughout Flintshire.

Following a similar incident last year, the town council had said it was to conduct an urgent review of security at the allotments.

Council Clerk Steven Goodrun said today; “Obviously any vandalism is disappointing and unwanted and the Council are still looking at appropriate steps to improve site security.

The object was thrown from outside of the site and so we will need to examine the area in question to see what reasonable steps can be taken to help deter this kind of mindless act.”

North Wales Police is appealing for information following the latest incident – if you can help them call on 101 quoting W059704.

