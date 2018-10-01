Did you see a VW parked on Bennetts Lane last Thursday? Police need your help

PC Williams from Mold Safer Neighbourhood Team is asking the public for help in locating a man police want to speak to who was seen in Hawarden last week.

The male was spotted in a silver or white Volkswagen car which was parked by the railway bridge on Bennetts Lane in Hawarden on Thursday, September 27 at 3.30pm.

Police haven’t disclosed any further details around the request for help.

If you saw the car with the man inside or have any information which may help police call 101 quoting reference number: Ref 18300099163