Diana Awards Roll of Honour for Connah’s Quay Crime Prevention Cadet

A teenager from Connah’s Quay has been included in this years prestigious Diana Awards Roll of Honour.

The award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales and is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-18 can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.

Bradley Williams is a dedicated volunteer and champion of young people, the 16-year-old volunteers with St John Ambulance, his Community Football Group and works alongside members of the OWL Cymru Crime and Safety Team as a crime prevention cadet.

Those who nominated Bradley had to submit evidence against 5 key criterion, designed to demonstrate his impact on society and how he has led, owned, and shaped the activities he’s nominating them for.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Policing Team said: “Bradley has proved to be a dedicated volunteer and champion of young people having given over 200 hours of his time over the course of the last year to help others.

His support and understanding has given other young people the confidence to achieve more and find the strength to succeed. What a great achievement, well done Bradley.”

Amongst an ever-growing list of accolades and achievements, there is one Bradley is particularly proud, he is the youngest volunteer CPR demonstrator in Wales.

Working with charity Welsh Hearts which places defibrillators in communities – Bradley delivers CPR and defibrillator training locally and recently gave a demonstration at Connah’s Quay Town Council.

Coming to the aid of two people involved in a recent car crash was no great surprise to those who know 15-year-old Bradley.

Bradley, was on his way home when he came across a road traffic collision near St Ethelwold’s Church in Shotton, instinctively the St John Cymru-Wales Cadet offered his help to the emergency services in attendance.

Feedback from those at the scene of the accident praised Bradley for being “mature, calm and highly skilled” – he has since received a certificate merit from St John Cymru.