Detectives in Chester plea for witnesses after armed robbers break into a 65 year old mans house

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following an aggravated burglary in Chester.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm yesterday when two men wearing masks broke into a house on Saughall Road in Blacon.

The men who police say had ‘Liverpudlian accents’ threatened the 65-year-old occupant of the house with a knife and a crowbar.

The men stole a quantity of cash and other items before fleeing the property.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen the offenders entering or leaving the house to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham said: