Detectives in Chester plea for witnesses after armed robbers break into a 65 year old mans house

Published: Thursday, May 17th, 2018
Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following an aggravated burglary in Chester.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm yesterday when two men wearing masks broke into a house on Saughall Road in Blacon.

The men who police say had ‘Liverpudlian accents’ threatened the 65-year-old occupant of the house  with a knife and a crowbar.

The men stole a quantity of cash and other items before fleeing the property.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen the offenders entering or leaving the house to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham said:

“The victim was put through a terrifying ordeal, being threatened by masked men armed with a knife and a crowbar in the place he should feel most safe – his own home.

We are determined to catch the men responsible and bring them to justice.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the offenders entering or exiting the house to come forward.

One of the offenders is described as around 5’ 6” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black parka coat and a dark coloured mask.

The other man was slightly taller and was also wearing a mask.

The offenders spoke with Liverpudlian accents.

“If you think you may know who the offenders are or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 66129, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

