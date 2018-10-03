Detectives in Chester appeal for witnesses after 5 houses broken into overnight and car stolen

Detectives in Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward after five homes were burgled on the same night.

The burglaries took place in Great Broughton between around 3am and 5am on Wednesday 3 October.

Cash, bank cards, handbags and other items were stolen from homes in Ballater Crescent, Green Lane, Elstree Avenue and Lancaster Drive.

A grey Vauxhall Astra Excite was then stolen from outside a house on Hare Lane in Great Broughton at around 5.15am after the car’s keys had been taken from inside the property.

Detectives believe the incidents are linked and that the stolen car was driven to Wirral.

They are urging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Great Broughton or Vicars Cross areas of Chester overnight to get in touch.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the offenders.

Detective Sergeant Karina Pritchard said: “Burglary is a serious offence in which victims are targeted in their own home, the place they should be able to feel most safe.

“We believe that the same people targeted unlocked doors and burgled five homes in the Great Broughton area overnight and then stole a car from outside one of them.

“We are determined to catch the offenders and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing and I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Great Broughton or Vicars Cross areas between around 3am and 5.20am to get in touch.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the offenders, or of the stolen grey Vauxhall Astra Excite leaving the area, or has any other information that could aid our investigation.

“We believe that the car was driven to Wirral. If anyone has any information relating to the whereabouts of the vehicle please let us know.”

Anyone with information that may help detectives with their investigation, no matter how small, should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 201556, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage