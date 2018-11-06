Detectives appeal for witnesses following two serious assaults inside a Blacon house

Detectives investigating two serious assaults in Blacon are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At 9.30pm on Monday a disturbance took place inside a house on Fisher Road involving a large number of men.

Two of the men inside the house received treatment at the Countess of Chester Hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Stu Needham, of Chester CID, said:

“While we follow a number of lines of enquiry I am keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you saw anything suspicious on the evening or in the run up to the assault I would encourage you to contact us on 101.”

As part of their investigation officers have arrested eight men on suspicion of offences including grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ quoting IML 233035.

If you have dashcam footage please submit by following the instructions in this link https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/ making sure you quote IML 233035.