Detectives appeal for a dog walker to come forward following an assault in Chester

Police are appealing for information from the public in relation to a assault in Chester.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Monday 2 April in Boughton and detectives are keen to trace a dog walker who was in the area at the time.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking along Vaughans Lane along the footpath next to the entrance to the school towards Caldy Valley when an unknown man approached her and grabbed her. The girl was able to run away and report the incident.

The man is described as having brown hair, aged around 30 with tattoos on his wrist and was wearing a black coat.

An investigation is ongoing and enquiries are underway in a bid to trace the offender. Police are appealing for anyone who has any information about the incident or the identity of the offender to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester CID, said: “We are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in relation to this incident and urging people to come forward with any information to help with our investigation.

“In particular we are keen to trace a dog walker who is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have seen something. If this is you please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 25975 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.