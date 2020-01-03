Detailed plans for large new warehouse at former RAF Sealand site look set to be green lighted

Detailed plans to create a large new warehouse on the site of a former RAF station in Flintshire look set to be green lighted.

Outline permission was originally granted for the 9,200 square metre unit, which will include a warehouse and offices, at the RAF Sealand South Camp in 2013.

According to the proposals, it is likely to be used as a parcel distribution centre with parking spaces for 470 delivery vans.

It forms part of the £95m Northern Gateway project which is aimed at creating thousands of jobs in the county.

A reserved matters application was submitted to Flintshire Council in September to deal with several outstanding issues, including access to the site and landscaping.

The plans put forward by the Gleave Partnership have now been backed for approval by the authority’s chief planning officer, who said the development would help to boost the area’s economy.

In a report set to go before councillors next week, Andrew Farrow said: “The Airfields and the former Corus, Garden City site forms part of a long-standing aspiration of Flintshire County Council and Welsh Government to bring forward a comprehensive, mixed use redevelopment in this area.

“The proposed development seeks permission to provide a warehouse of 9,200sqm split into a warehouse area of 8,190sqm and ancillary office area of 1,010sqm.

“The prospective occupier of the site would propose to use the site as a ‘last mile’ distribution centre, where parcels are delivered via small vans to customers in the local area.

“The development of this strategic site is considered by the council as the best and most sustainable way to bring forward economic development opportunities, locating housing close to employment, using previously developed land to build a cohesive community.”

He added: “This report details in full the areas that required scrutiny, this being the principle of the outline consent, highways and flood risk.

“It is considered these matters have been satisfied and it is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions.”

The RAF base was formerly used by the Ministry of Defence for training purposes and included a number of military buildings and hangars.

The warehouse would be accessed via a new road network which was constructed at a cost of £3.1m met by the Welsh Government.

Detailed proposals for almost 300 houses at the same site were approved in June last year.

The latest application will be considered by the council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday .

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).