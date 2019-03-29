Detailed plans for 40 houses in Penyffordd look set to go ahead despite objections

Detailed plans for 40 new houses in Penyffordd look set to be given the go ahead despite widespread opposition.

Politicians in Flintshire originally refused permission for the development on Rhos Road in January 2016.

However, their decision was overturned on appeal by the Planning Inspectorate.

Following the reversal, Hilbre Homes submitted a reserved matters application, which includes details of the proposed access, layout and scale of the site.

Around 50 letters of objection were received by Flintshire Council, raising concerns over inadequate parking, the lack of available places in the village’s schools and the over development of the area.

But planning officials said the principle of allowing the houses to be created had already been established.

In a report, Andrew Farrow, the authority’s chief planning officer, said:

“Concerns have been raised by local residents, the community council and local members regarding matters of principle with particular regard to the cohesiveness of the community, the sustainability of residential development in this location and the general principles surrounding further residential development in this settlement.

“These matters of principle were considered by the inspector during the appeal process.

“The outline consent establishes the principle of development as acceptable on this site and any subsequent changes in legislation or regulation cannot be retrospectively applied to the outline consent.

“This application deals with matters of detail in relation to the outline consent.

“It is not considered that matters of principle should be considered at this stage and therefore very little weight can be attributed to the cohesiveness of the community or the general principles of further residential development in Penyffordd.”

Mr Farrow has recommended the scheme for approval subject to the developers entering a legal agreement to provide 12 affordable houses.

It comes despite Penyffordd county councillor Cindy Hinds (Lab) raising fears that it could lead to more collisions in the village.

In her response, she said: “I feel the whole of Penyffordd needs to be taken into consideration highway wise.

“A fast by-pass adjoins this site and on entering Rhos Road the entrance is not far off on the left hand side. (There is) potential for a serious accident.”

Mr Farrow replied by saying the access arrangements for the homes had already been agreed.

He added that conditions had been imposed regarding a number of road related issues, which would need to be met before construction can get underway.

The reserved matters application will be considered by planning committee members on Wednesday, 3 April.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter