Derelict Flintshire infirmary wing could be turned into housing development

Around 30 new homes could be created as part of plans to transform a wing of a derelict hospital.

The proposals would see the infirmary of the former Lluesty Hospital in Holywell converted into 14 apartments, while 15 new houses would also be built on the surrounding land.

The building has not been used since the new Holywell Community Hospital opened in 2008.

The hospital originally constructed as a workhouse in the late 1830s before becoming a hospital in 1948.

While the application would see some more recent extensions to it removed, developers WW Construction Limited are aiming to rejuvenate the Edwardian infirmary building for residential use.

In a planning application, the company said: “The overall Lluesty Hospital site is significant in social terms as a surviving example of a mid-nineteenth century workhouse complex representing the social and economic conditions of the day and the Victorian attitudes at that time.

“Following the construction of the Edwardian infirmary wing in 1913 the complex evolved into a hospital in the mid-twentieth century and remained operational until circa 2008.

“Following closure, and construction of the new Holywell Hospital in Halkyn Road, the site has remained unoccupied and semi derelict and continues to deteriorate.

“The proposed development offers the opportunity to revitalise and refurbish the existing Edwardian Infirmary building for residential use and to introduce additional housing units within an existing residential area.”

The application is separate to the existing planning permission granted for 89 homes on another area of the site in 2016.

According to the company, the infirmary is now separately owned and no longer forms part of the hospital complex, which includes several listed buildings.

It said a structural report shows the wing is suitable for conversion.

The application states: “The structural report confirms that, although in a partly dilapidated state, the existing building appears to be structurally sound with all walls and floors in a good structural condition. The roof requires complete overhaul but remains structurally sound.

“Internally the building lends itself to conversion with minimal structural alteration allowing the apartments to integrate within the existing structure and fenestration.

“The proposals, therefore, include for the removal of previous extraneous extensions and additions to return the former infirmary wing to its original form and for the refurbishment and conversion into fourteen apartments.

“The proposal brings back into effective use a building of historical interest preventing its continued deterioration and decay.”

The plans will be considered by Flintshire Council at a future date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

Feature Image – 28 days later