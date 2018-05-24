Deputy Council Leader calls on school Head and Governors to resign if teacher dispute is not resolved

Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader Bernie Attridge has called for the Headteacher of Connah’s Quay High School, Anne Peers and the school’s Governors to resign if a resolution is not found by the time of the next planned industrial action.

In a series of posts on social media this morning Cllr Attridge said the situation at the school was “Out of control, the only losers here are the learners time for heads to role me thinks.”

In another post on Twitter the Councillor for the Connah’s Quay Central ward said: “If head teacher and governors cant resolve this before the next planned day of action they should all resign. Children get one chance in life so get it sorted!!”

Mr Attridge also revealed via the social media platform that the Chair of Governors Colin Sinclair has resigned from his post.

His resignation, if confirmed, comes on the first of a possible six days of industrial action by members of Teachers’ Union NASUWT over what they claim are ‘adverse management practices which are having a detrimental effect on the working conditions and welfare of members.’

The school will be closed to year 7, 8, and 9 learners, today , Thursday May 24 – but the school Head Anne Peers says it will remain open for all year 10 and 11 pupils.

Chris Keates, General Secretary of the NASUWT, said:

“The NASUWT is disappointed to have been forced into taking this action today, particularly after the first day of strike action had been withdrawn, following positive discussions with representatives of the school governing body and the Flintshire authority that led to the establishment of a joint consultative committee at school level.

“The NASUWT had expected the first meeting of that committee to have resulted in further progress being made, which would have negated the need for today’s action.

“Regrettably, this did not prove to be the case as the will to create a working environment based on mutual professional trust and respect where staff are treated with dignity was sadly lacking in some quarters.”

Rex Phillips, NASUWT National Official Wales, said:

“Our members responded positively to the progress that had been made between the NASUWT, the Governors and the Local Authority but have been stunned by the failure of the school management to recognise and acknowledge the problems that exist within the school.

Their hopes for an improvement in the working practices which are being visited on them have been dashed.

Command and control management has no place in our schools. Collegiality and cooperation must be the order of the day, if staff are to feel valued and that their professional opinions will be respected.

“The NASUWT remains willing to engage with the Employer to work towards this objective.”

A join letter published by Headteacher Anne Peers and Chair of Governors Colin Sinclair said:

“It is our intention to keep the school open for all learners in years 10 and 11 on that date. There will however be a closure for learners in years 7, 8, & 9.

We have not reached this decision lightly however, the key consideration is to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of learners and staff.

We can reassure you that the Year 10 and 11 GCSE exams will go ahead without interruption on Thursday.

Additionally school catering facilities will operate as normal.”

Negotiations are set to continue with the NASUWT “with a view to resolving any outstanding issues,”