Demand for new homes robust despite Brexit uncertainty says Deeside based Redrow as it posts record profits

Redrow the Ewloe based housebuilder has revealed this morning record annual revenues and profits

Revenue for the year to June 30 increased by 16% to £1.92bn from £1.66bn the previous year due to an increased number of houses completed and a 7% increase in Average Selling Price to £332,300.

Legal completions rose by 9% to 5,913 with Redrow posting a record pre-tax profit of £380m, up 21% from £315m 2017. The company said that despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, demand for new homes continues to be robust, and overall house price inflation has “moderated to a sustainable 2%.” Redrow entered the current year with a record order book of £1.14bn, an increase of £110m over the previous year, land holdings have also increased by 4,300 plots to 30,700 up from 26,400 in 2017.

The housebuilder created a further 100 jobs in 2018 and now directly employ 2,300 people, it has also recruited 173 new apprentices, trainees and graduates in the last year making 343 in total, “an industry leading 15% of the workforce” Redrow said.

Commenting on the results Steve Morgan, Chairman of Redrow, said: