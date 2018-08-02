Delyn MP David Hanson set to lead review of prison education in Wales

Delyn MP David Hanson is to lead a review of prison education in Wales.

The review is aimed at improving education and employability support in prisons and for prisoners on release in the community across Wales.

The former Minister of State for Prisons will explore what works well and what are the areas for improvement.

Mr Hanson will undertake the review over the summer and report back to the Welsh Government by the end of November.

Education, training and libraries in prisons in Wales has been devolved to the Welsh Government since 2009 and the Welsh Government currently funds this learning through a joint Memorandum of Understanding with Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service and with funding provided by the UK government.

Announcing the review today Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning, Eluned Morgan said;

“I am grateful to David for agreeing to undertake this review of education in Welsh prisons. He brings with him a great deal of experience and knowledge from his time as Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Youth Justice. “We know that excellent education in prisons is vital if we are to reduce re-offending. Boosting skills and employment is believed to be one of the most effective means of combating crime by breaking the cycle of disadvantage and inequality that many offenders experience. We also know that, at the moment, prison education in Wales is not as good as we would like it to be. “David’s review, therefore, is the first step in making the necessary improvements that we need to rehabilitate prisoners and provide them with the skills and confidence they need to become economically active members of society after they are released.”

Mr Hanson said: