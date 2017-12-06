Delyn MP David Hanson calls on government to review planned rail fare increase

Delyn MP David Hanson has called on the UK Government to review the planned increase in rail fares for 2018 following news the price of a ticket will go up by an average 3.4% from 2 January 2018.

The rise, which is pegged to the retail price index (RPI) inflation figure, will be the biggest since January 2013, when fares rose by 3.9% and covers regulated fares, which includes season tickets, and unregulated fares, such as off-peak leisure tickets.

The RMT union which represents rail workers called it a “another kick in the teeth for British passengers ”

Mr Hanson said;

“In January 2016 prices increased by a little over 1%, January 2017 saw an increase of nearly 2.5% and now this increase of 3.4% will put pressure on families.

Public sector workers, who have had their pay capped at 1% for the past seven years, will be hit badly by this increase in fares.

Inflation has been hitting 3% meaning that people’s take home pay has been cut in real terms.

This increase on the cost of living will harm working households further still.”

The RMT union general secretary, Mick Cash, said:

“These fare increases are another kick in the teeth for British passengers who will still be left paying the highest fares in Europe to travel on rammed-out, unreliable trains where private profit comes before public safety.

“For public sector workers and many others in our communities who have had their pay and benefits capped or frozen by this government these fare increases are another twist of the economic knife while the ‎private train companies are laughing all the way to the bank.”

Rail companies say they are working to deliver more than £50billion of improvements, including private sector investment of £11.6billion on 5,700 new train carriages by 2021.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group which brings together train companies and Network Rail, said:

“Government controls increases to almost half of fares, including season tickets, with the rest heavily influenced by the payments train companies make to government.

Alongside investment from the public and private sectors, money from fares is underpinning the partnership railway’s long-term plan to change and improve.

Working together, our plan will secure £85bn of additional economic benefits while enabling further investment and improved journeys for customers, better connections to boost local communities and a bright future for our employees.”

David Hanson MP pointed to public sector workers in Flintshire who use the trains to travel to North Wales, Chester, and Liverpool, they have had a 1% pay cap imposed on them by the UK Government has seen their wages squeezed more than the private sector.

This has meant that nurses, police officers, prison officers, firefighters, teachers have all seen a real terms wage cut. The increase in the costs of travel will only set to undermine their finances further.” Said Mr Hanson

“Not only does this huge increase in rail fares have an impact upon people’s spending power, but it could also see the increase in tourism to North Wales decrease over time as the cost of travel increases.

Tourism is an important industry for Delyn and many towns rely upon this seasonal trade to thrive. If this is reduced in any way it can harm the steps taken by community councils to support their residents.

The UK Government need to scrap this high increase so that people can afford train travel.” he added.